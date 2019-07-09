As Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stock Price Rose, International Value Advisers Raised Holding; Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Position by $689,490; Share Price Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 383,557 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 139,124 shares traded or 73.05% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $256.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA) by 31,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,675 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67M for 24.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

