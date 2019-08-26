As Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder International Value Advisers Increased Its Holding; Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Holding in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 55,269 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 33,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 22,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 138,440 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 191,529 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 65,731 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs reported 2,109 shares. Moreover, Pembroke has 1.6% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 109,261 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 35,700 shares. Aqr Management Llc has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,004 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc. Amer Gp accumulated 79,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,366 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 253,451 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru stated it has 3,246 shares. 24,675 are owned by Prudential.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,236 shares to 67,998 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 232,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,425 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).