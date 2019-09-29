As Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Share Price Declined, International Value Advisers Has Boosted Position by $837,027; Smith Asset Management Group LP Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC) Lifted by $547,740

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 89.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 11,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 192,872 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 564,399 shares traded or 534.01% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 8,756 shares to 270,359 shares, valued at $20.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 29,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,260 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 4,200 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Management Lp. 30,702 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 42,374 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 200 shares. 14,398 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. 146,954 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Ltd. Ubs Asset Americas has 14,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.05% stake. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 31,504 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 0.01% or 266,174 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,126 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.13% or 9,845 shares.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 51,742 shares to 700,580 shares, valued at $143.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,034 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

