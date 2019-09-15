As Phillips Van Heusen Com S (PVH) Valuation Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Increased Holding by $17.42 Million; Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $550,000 as Stock Declined

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (PVH) by 529.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 185,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 220,345 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 1.03 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 599 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 260,000 shares. 10,506 were reported by Country Bankshares. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,882 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,729 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 419,301 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 1.02 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Nomura has 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.51% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,806 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 1.05M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 29,154 shares. Opus Inv Management Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amg Funds Ltd stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc Com Stk (NYSE:URI) by 40,772 shares to 76,604 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 439,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,177 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. $502,293 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was bought by NASELLA HENRY on Wednesday, September 4.