As Phillips (PSX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Welch Group Cut Its Position by $350,982; Oneok (OKE) Holder American International Group Trimmed Stake by $815,388

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 11,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 182,242 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54 million, down from 194,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 537,329 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 71.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 3,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1,488 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 5,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 623,498 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,553 shares. 7,586 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 66,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pdt Limited Co owns 0.62% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 112,400 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,390 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Massachusetts-based Amer Management Com has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dakota Wealth reported 9,461 shares. 288,048 were accumulated by Bluestein R H. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 496,331 shares. Raymond James And invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stanley invested 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 1.35 million shares. Canal Insurance reported 1% stake.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf by 14,033 shares to 281,191 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 7,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 25.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 3,117 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 45,393 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 466,057 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 56,094 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 80,720 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 0.01% or 18,790 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt & has 0.26% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,000 shares. Mngmt Corporation Va owns 10,000 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank accumulated 5,471 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,004 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 237,478 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.01% or 242,470 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc stated it has 22,772 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21,590 shares to 80,049 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,515 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).