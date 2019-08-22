As Phillips 66 W I (PSX) Valuation Rose, Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Its Stake; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut by $457,240 Its Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.97M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 3.29M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 W I (PSX) by 242.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 16,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 23,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 W I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 800,244 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

