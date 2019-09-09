As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.31 Million; Albemarle Com (ALB) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Raised Position by $1.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares to 37,857 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,497 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 61,096 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,951 shares. Lau Assocs Lc owns 62,648 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. 30,938 are owned by City. Guardian Capital Lp invested in 2,264 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 50,538 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 371,423 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested in 1,167 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,373 were reported by Moneta Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Sentinel Trust Lba has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Financial Advantage holds 0.01% or 105 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,713 shares. 3,762 were accumulated by Loudon Investment Management Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp reported 272,860 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 30,440 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 100 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 26,675 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 32,205 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 21 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department reported 1,520 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Psagot Invest House stated it has 372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,901 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 8,576 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.