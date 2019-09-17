As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cls Investments Trimmed by $587,388 Its Position; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shares Rose While Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Its Position by $396,060

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 5,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 10,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 1.88M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 8,936 shares to 18,112 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.79 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 22,500 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 3,119 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com owns 3,105 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 678,235 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 5.48 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America De. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 794,270 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has 2,939 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Bancorp & Tru Of Newtown owns 11,379 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,547 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.04M shares. Orleans Mngmt La has 11,125 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Management Inc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 206,048 shares to 406,237 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 142,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 56,440 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 2.43M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 14.13% or 3.80 million shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 5,818 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Associate Mgmt invested in 3.99% or 1.93 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Street reported 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 860,450 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 236,900 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has 21,842 shares. Burren has 45,996 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 150,000 shares. Tdam Usa owns 80,580 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Llc invested in 220,661 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

