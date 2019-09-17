As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Rose, Holder Payden & Rygel Increased Its Holding; Corsair Capital Management LP Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 68,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 282,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45M, up from 214,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 1.60M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 49,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 97,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, down from 147,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 120,563 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.42 million for 46.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 25,226 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Corsair Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 3.29% or 97,727 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 156,405 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 355 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,055 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 6,684 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 7,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Liability Company has 1.55% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 62,646 shares. Teton holds 0.78% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 69,620 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corp has 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 80,905 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 192,441 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares to 334,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,300 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.