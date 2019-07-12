As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Declined, Holder Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million; Jane Street Group Holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Has Increased by $402,800 as Stock Price Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 482,740 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $100.53. About 1.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.11 million shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 25,287 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 31,736 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.04% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited stated it has 10,487 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 765,155 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 198,448 shares or 0.15% of the stock. D E Shaw Com invested in 0% or 23,077 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 12.77M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 23,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.19% or 247,699 shares. Heartland Advsr stated it has 85,918 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd stated it has 6,822 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 324,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.89 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton accumulated 2,305 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc has 2.89% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hikari Ltd invested in 151,570 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 963,849 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Engy Opportunities Mgmt Lc has 3.32% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,035 shares. South State Corp invested in 42,882 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Chemical Bank holds 23,914 shares. Blb&B Advisors has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,255 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). John G Ullman And Associate holds 4,585 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 4.36M shares. Moreover, Stevens LP has 0.31% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 77,164 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 1.57 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.07B for 10.83 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).