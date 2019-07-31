As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Declined, Aristotle Capital Management Raised Stake; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $38.08 lastly. It is down 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 74,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.36M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.41M, up from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 804,378 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,408 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 920 shares. Carderock Cap holds 0.96% or 24,851 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 182,848 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 43,509 shares. Davenport And Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 27,570 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 7,947 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287,643 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Natl Comml Bank Co Of Newtown invested in 11,579 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 3,666 shares. Tradition Mngmt Limited holds 38,195 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. Cumberland Partners stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Eastern Bancshares invested in 100,074 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90 million shares to 7.09 million shares, valued at $174.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE:BWA) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,341 shares to 142,077 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).