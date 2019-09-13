As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Opus Investment Management Has Increased Position by $2.68 Million; Orix (IX) Position Maintained by Aristotle Capital Management Llc

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 104,604 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, up from 98,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 39,255 shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 614.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 33,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 4,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 41,410 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $263.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 55,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden Rygel has 1.81% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 282,760 shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,575 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 216,659 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 401 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,182 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lipe Dalton, New York-based fund reported 1,532 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 6.93 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 238 shares. 5,765 were reported by Botty Invsts Ltd Liability. Colonial Trust holds 40,443 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 18,535 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).