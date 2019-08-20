As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Markston International Upped Its Position; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Position Maintained by Johnston Asset Management Corp

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 74,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 70,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.72M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 850,303 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,790 shares to 48,888 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,353 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,750 are held by Bowling Mgmt Llc. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 9.07 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 4,468 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Co reported 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corbyn Inv Mngmt Md holds 4,036 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Texas Money, a Texas-based fund reported 5,212 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18 shares. Community Comml Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 7,687 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 17,476 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 689 were reported by Oakworth. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,618 shares to 218,346 shares, valued at $58.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,123 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Barclays Pcl reported 132,210 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 16,345 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 213,607 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 614,368 shares. Montag A And Associates reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 25,848 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Grp One Trading Lp has 19,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 465,277 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.3% or 1.59 million shares. Victory Cap invested in 710,077 shares.