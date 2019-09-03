As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Cut by $435,575 Its Holding; Howard Capital Management Increases Stake in Nvidia Com (NVDA)

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 46,053 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares to 36,316 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust Communications stated it has 2,711 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hl Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 38,698 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 26,559 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability reported 17,620 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Com accumulated 17,205 shares. Creative Planning owns 194,617 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,935 shares. Twin Capital holds 51,602 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 7,731 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Loomis Sayles LP holds 5.09 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,496 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co owns 46,829 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Korea Invest reported 387,856 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.