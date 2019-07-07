As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Increased Position; Eagle Capital Management Increases Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 161,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.18M, up from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $151.4. About 325,239 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 5,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,990 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 57,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.96 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,060 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 800 are owned by Tompkins Financial Corporation. Hilltop invested in 0.14% or 7,034 shares. 26,056 are held by Allstate. 26,478 are owned by Cadence Cap Management. Vestor Cap Llc has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spc stated it has 0.43% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 963,849 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 862,356 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0.01% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0.09% or 750 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 676 shares. Live Your Vision invested in 195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 90,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Com. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser reported 48,620 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 304,212 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 to enter offshore oil export race – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 140,679 shares to 20.40 million shares, valued at $756.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Qiagen NV (QGEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares invested in 11,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Lc accumulated 3,316 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,396 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Lincoln Capital Ltd holds 0.56% or 9,211 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 4,164 shares. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 78 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,242 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.8% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).