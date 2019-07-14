As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Declined, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.31 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Sta Wealth Management Increased by $632,280 Its Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 63,967 shares. Leavell Inc stated it has 11,297 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company owns 18,000 shares. Moreover, Arrow has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 115,539 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 5,513 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 28,005 shares stake. Moreover, Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 2.94% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.20 million shares. 10,117 were reported by First Foundation Advsrs. Art Advsrs Lc owns 96,100 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,110 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 172,200 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 7,936 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,154 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares to 26,406 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,792 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Company Lc holds 3,656 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc holds 10,448 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 104,356 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,771 shares. James Rech owns 81,069 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 553,405 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Com. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 52,044 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi owns 448 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 1,794 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Utd Fire Gru accumulated 0.18% or 5,029 shares. Sei Invs holds 290,891 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc invested 0.75% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hanson Mcclain owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.