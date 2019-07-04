As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Lifted Its Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $533,109

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, down from 143,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 75,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 39,351 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 31,759 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wilen Inv reported 2.65% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Advisor Grp Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 22,884 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd reported 5,444 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 21.67 million shares. 2,461 are owned by Legacy Private Tru. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% or 165,499 shares. 214,059 were accumulated by Pictet Asset. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 736 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.59% or 963,849 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bankshares holds 100,074 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.14% or 65,962 shares. Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 87,500 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 21,234 shares to 149,268 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,894 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 22 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr stated it has 16,356 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication has 12,642 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma reported 323,872 shares stake. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 19,958 shares. Selway Asset Management accumulated 8,323 shares. Florida-based Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Haverford Financial Serv Inc owns 27,029 shares. Synovus Fin owns 3,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,103 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 24,119 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1.13 million are owned by Parametric Associates Lc.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares to 292,039 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).