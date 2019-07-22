As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased by $435,575 Its Position; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $465,156 as Market Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 19,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 3.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 3.97 million shares traded or 39.74% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.99 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cap Inc Ok invested in 0.1% or 9,598 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 1,600 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 0.68% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Yhb Invest Inc has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,109 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0.04% or 885,907 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co owns 7,530 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 2.30 million shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 150,344 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 766,308 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 129,232 shares. Cibc World stated it has 418,271 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 53,100 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 18,957 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.37 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.8% or 121,185 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 338,126 shares. First In holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,755 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, Japan-based fund reported 2.89M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability owns 420,994 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 200 are owned by Security Tru Com. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 291,005 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 39,456 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Llc owns 105 shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ftb Advsr owns 852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj reported 0.27% stake. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.49% or 16,513 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).