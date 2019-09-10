As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.31 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Position Maintained by Baupost Group Llc

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 235.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 8.54 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.00 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.96 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Jan Inflation Was 1.5% – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN CONSUMER SPENDING +0.7 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ENTERTAINMENT REVENUE $2,716 MLN VS $2,347 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 651,589 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.