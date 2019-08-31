As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Raised by $24.94 Million Its Position; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $4.20 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3248.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 262,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 270,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.73 million, up from 8,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 284,248 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics provides 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 3,700 shares to 181,700 shares, valued at $22.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Cap holds 3,069 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Charter Tru invested in 0.11% or 9,546 shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated holds 33,556 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.72% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 106,528 were reported by Associated Banc. Altfest L J holds 0.19% or 9,075 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 284 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Foundation Management Incorporated holds 93,081 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 2.61 million shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 2,254 shares. Chilton Investment Communication Lc reported 51,824 shares stake. Da Davidson & Commerce has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6,602 shares to 302,339 shares, valued at $26.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 12,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,947 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.