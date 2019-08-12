As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Stake by $7.06 Million; As Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased by $964,705 Its Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 22,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 164,775 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 187,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 5.10 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 74,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4.36M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.41M, up from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.23M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.25% or 2.24 million shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,086 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Whitnell & holds 28,046 shares. Argyle Capital Management invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Avalon Ltd has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 880,171 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Trust Co stated it has 9,360 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated has 1.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 183,874 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 7.30 million shares. Bahl Gaynor invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Putnam Fl invested in 5,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 44,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.4% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.22 million shares. American Research And accumulated 4,234 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 5,493 shares. First Merchants Corp owns 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,680 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 48,323 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech holds 0.08% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 630,200 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 45,112 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 10,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1,273 are owned by Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 129,232 shares. Chem National Bank has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).