As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Northpointe Capital Boosted Holding; As Visa Class A (V) Market Value Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $885,068

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,116 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $393.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 3,782 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.71 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 111,864 shares to 83,533 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 11,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,216 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.