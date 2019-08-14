As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Stake by $347,035; Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by $3.37 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 73,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 85,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 158,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 423,800 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 3,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.70 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc has 3,353 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 44,420 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.76 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 5.55 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 19,504 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aldebaran Finance, a Tennessee-based fund reported 23,105 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 258,252 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 354 shares. Management has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Opus Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 4,689 shares. Stanley invested in 1.14% or 49,289 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kentucky Retirement has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,342 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,084 shares to 11,584 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.