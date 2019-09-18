As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Payden & Rygel Boosted Its Stake; Polen Capital Management Has Raised Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $460.49 Million as Stock Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4.39M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 68,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 282,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45M, up from 214,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 594 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt reported 19,885 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,516 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 31,428 shares. Grimes holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,223 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Assoc Limited Company has invested 2.75% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Northpointe Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corbyn Invest Mngmt Inc Md invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company accumulated 0.14% or 31,393 shares. 864,564 were reported by Utd Service Automobile Association. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sterling Capital Management Lc reported 962,146 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. South Street Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 95,262 shares. 136 are owned by Kings Point Cap Mgmt.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares to 334,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Hughes Institute holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 58,736 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Coatue Mgmt Limited invested 4.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt has 3.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,209 shares. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited reported 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Lc has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,888 shares. 1,881 were reported by Convergence Limited Co. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.71% or 173,329 shares. Cap Glob reported 17.59M shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,540 shares. Vestor Ltd accumulated 52,404 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 1,151 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28M shares to 11.31M shares, valued at $947.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).