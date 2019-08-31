As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut by $6.31 Million Its Holding; Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bluestein R H reported 286,523 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. 21,582 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 27,400 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bailard accumulated 14,968 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.27% or 62,990 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.36M shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,281 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 11,773 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dorsey Whitney Com Limited Liability Com owns 5,444 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com stated it has 3,045 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 21,956 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares to 93,715 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Dominion Cap Management holds 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 28,934 shares. 7,400 were reported by Endowment Mngmt Lp. Spectrum Grp Inc Incorporated holds 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,223 shares. Godsey And Gibb has 3,212 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Llc invested in 0% or 230 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.19M shares. Frontier Invest holds 22,591 shares. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 68,458 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 235,270 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 16,260 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 23.50M shares or 1.09% of the stock. Bender Robert Associate owns 4,174 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corporation reported 245,070 shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.