As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised by $490,675 Its Stake; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $1.14 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 574,174 shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 5,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 62,990 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 57,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.72 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 188,858 shares to 673,076 shares, valued at $792.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 305,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares to 46,255 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.