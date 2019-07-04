As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased Stake; As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Position

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.82 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 72,577 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 9,245 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 60,772 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Donald Smith Incorporated stated it has 1.59 million shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 55,175 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.1% or 419,728 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 118,650 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 161,885 shares. Loews has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust owns 10,511 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares to 105,831 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.45 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.