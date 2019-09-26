As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, South State Has Cut Holding; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Share Value Rose While Intrust Bank Na Cut Stake

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 578,053 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 7,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 34,894 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, down from 42,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 2.90M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,167 shares to 44,249 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,503 shares. Company National Bank & Trust invested in 15,552 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 6,493 shares stake. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 35,965 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 1.65 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,435 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corp holds 8,357 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 353,781 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 644,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 8,400 shares.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 2,157 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 41,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 43,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wright Serv holds 0.1% or 2,767 shares in its portfolio. Telos Mngmt holds 1.1% or 40,238 shares. Tradewinds Lc invested in 0.01% or 284 shares. Fil holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 39,697 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank holds 2,692 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 631 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Mgmt holds 0.13% or 5,951 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Financial Mgmt reported 2,217 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 25,363 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.