As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Lifted by $8.92 Million Its Holding; As Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 663,863 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 11,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 959,027 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.06M, up from 947,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 845,655 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 3,987 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Miracle Mile Limited Liability has 26,233 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.38% stake. Coastline reported 8,505 shares stake. Country Club Tru Company Na owns 3,660 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,595 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 0.59% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lourd Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.65 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 954,378 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 6,607 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 955,207 shares. Davenport And Co Limited reported 30,684 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Texas Instruments is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (TXN) – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15,527 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $84.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,382 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 985,733 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.