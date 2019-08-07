As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Decreased Stake; Spirit Of America Management Increases Stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS)

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 426,423 shares traded or 1.73% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 2.10 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 68,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 5,306 were reported by Prelude Lc. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 280,429 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,972 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 4,209 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Assetmark holds 960 shares. 17,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 78,031 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 778,000 were reported by Channing Cap Management Ltd. Suntrust Banks has 5,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company invested in 0% or 39 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 6,411 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

