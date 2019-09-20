As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut by $48.96 Million Its Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 81,623 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 65,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.29M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 185,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.52 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $271.1. About 2.44 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,773 shares to 114,607 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,772 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,622 shares. 100 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0.08% or 607,922 shares. California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Country Club Trust Na holds 64,074 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 5,543 shares. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 38,857 shares. Moreover, Sentinel Tru Communication Lba has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,300 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 3,929 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 363,291 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 55,838 shares. Colony Group Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 11,794 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 177,026 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.47 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 184,124 shares to 648,649 shares, valued at $24.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 43,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.11 million were reported by Coatue Mngmt Lc. Braun Stacey Inc owns 102,563 shares. Investment Advsrs stated it has 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 702,454 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Mngmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.06% or 294 shares. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd accumulated 3.15% or 150,000 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,109 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,775 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,900 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 89,660 are owned by Meritage Portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & Co stated it has 3,083 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Limited holds 11.25% or 158,891 shares. 2,127 are held by Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 33.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.