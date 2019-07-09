As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted by $690,080 Its Stake; Ghost Tree Capital Upped Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $20.15 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 110.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 3.04M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 775,809 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Co accumulated 0.04% or 4,262 shares. The Missouri-based Jones Finance Cos Lllp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 0% or 703 shares. 9,900 were reported by Orleans Cap Management Corporation La. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Foster And Motley stated it has 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 909 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Company owns 3,380 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 11,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 290,050 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.83% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Natixis has 185,414 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us has 0.52% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 5,150 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.11% or 3,127 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 17,343 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 14,259 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 21,000 shares. Susquehanna International Llp stated it has 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 1.78M are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 8,158 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 2,830 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 136,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 89,630 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 96,400 shares.