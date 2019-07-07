As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Raised Stake; Overlook Holdings LTD Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) Boosted by $7.78 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.96 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,822.57 down -.60 points – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Morning: Gold Slingshot, Cannabis Consolidation, Baidu Debacle, Vietnam Tariff Bazooka – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stock News: Shares of Pinterest and Baidu Fall – Nasdaq” published on May 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Apple, Baidu, Biogen, Chesapeake Energy, Chipotle, McDonaldâ€™s, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advisors owns 31,230 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 147,254 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 6,920 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 736 are held by Howe & Rusling. Osborne Prtn Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.63% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridges holds 5,274 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 1,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,168 shares. Diligent Llc reported 0.12% stake. Montag A And Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Sentinel Tru Lba has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,054 shares.