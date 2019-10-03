As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Spc Financial Has Trimmed Stake; First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Stake by $348,210

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 183,063 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 23,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, up from 11,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 207,962 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of stock or 165 shares. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Monday, June 17. TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,776 are held by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. State Street owns 5.20 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 7,336 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 332,268 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0% or 7,872 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% stake. Amer Gp has invested 0.04% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com invested in 151,986 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 71,592 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 92,097 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bridges Investment holds 0.05% or 41,760 shares in its portfolio.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf by 10,935 shares to 5,668 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,811 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,910 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 450 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aull And Monroe Investment accumulated 10,327 shares. 29,589 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 3,303 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rmb Limited Liability Com invested in 6,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bailard reported 15,442 shares stake. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Edge Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.95M shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv reported 8,109 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.62% or 4,599 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 906,565 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 122 shares.