As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Decreased Its Stake by $487,825; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted by $17.06 Million Its Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 30,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 35,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 588,526 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 159.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 321,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 523,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, up from 201,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 483,234 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Pitcairn holds 6,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Field Main Financial Bank stated it has 122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 101 shares. 922 are held by Farmers Bankshares. Telos Capital Mngmt has 36,910 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 57,481 shares. Fin Counselors invested in 0.08% or 18,957 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 64,787 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 232 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dubuque Comml Bank & invested in 676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Patten reported 0.15% stake. Barclays Pcl accumulated 1.54 million shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 350 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 81,114 shares to 556,241 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 31,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1.4% or 450,258 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc accumulated 0.98% or 35,572 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management owns 3.24M shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Mai has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 72,079 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 12,000 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 88,226 shares. Kessler Investment Group Inc holds 47,234 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. 23,550 are owned by Brave Asset. Willis Counsel stated it has 740,738 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 47,276 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Wright Invsts holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,896 shares. New York-based Capital Counsel has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,234 shares.