As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Private Wealth Partners Raised Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 209,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 94,541 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 304,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 168,322 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $201.95. About 130,674 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MENA CEO YOUNAN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Moving Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank (Video); 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.01% or 1,640 shares. Investment House Ltd Company reported 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pnc Fincl Service holds 0.05% or 284,312 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voya Management Llc has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cambridge Inc invested in 16,489 shares. Linscomb Williams accumulated 1,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 500 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc owns 1.29M shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,267 shares. 1,310 are held by Insight 2811 Inc. Hbk LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,596 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited reported 331,807 shares stake. 6,795 are owned by Diversified Tru Communications.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,125 shares to 69,519 shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,492 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 148,183 shares to 838,150 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 81,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.59 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 104,264 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 28,753 were reported by Cullinan Assoc Inc. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 703 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.17% or 123,335 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 20,670 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.07% or 290,050 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 5,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arvest Financial Bank Division has invested 0.28% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Manhattan reported 8,789 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 2,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 195 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc stated it has 63,924 shares.