As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Northpointe Capital Boosted Holding; Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined While Clark Capital Management Group Has Boosted by $883,044 Its Stake

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 3,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $101.7. About 692,552 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 5,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 187,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.12 million, up from 182,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 597,055 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins hits a milestone with Ram partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strike looms at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

