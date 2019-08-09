As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Manchester Capital Management Decreased Holding; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Holding in Take (TTWO) by $3.44 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $100.71. About 2.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 484,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68M, down from 520,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 1.53M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 6,648 shares to 168,545 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 157,348 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 18,024 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3.70M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 4.87M shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 29,956 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com owns 59,232 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.14% or 405,291 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.02% or 22,345 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 7,432 shares. Act Ii Lp invested 4.8% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,616 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rebound as China Stabilizes Currency – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc comes back bullish on videogame publishers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Personal Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Howe Rusling reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Regent Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 33,604 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 10,184 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests accumulated 0.04% or 2,100 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank has 0.64% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Apriem Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Creative Planning accumulated 0.04% or 104,356 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 130,132 shares to 133,837 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).