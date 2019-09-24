As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Holder Old Republic International Has Increased Its Holding; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 9.12M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 268,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.12 million, up from 245,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.25M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Capital Lc holds 3.16% or 75,396 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.05% or 2,613 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bp Public Ltd Com reported 41,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Heritage Investors Mgmt invested in 0.45% or 82,903 shares. Albion Fincl Ut reported 2,619 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 74,406 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt holds 0.31% or 306,800 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lincoln National has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 25,085 shares in its portfolio. Stanley has invested 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

