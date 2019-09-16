As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Leucadia National Has Raised Its Stake by $4.33 Million as Valuation Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 1.05M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49B market cap company. The stock increased 6.02% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 4.48M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 99,547 shares to 656,173 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 176,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru holds 8,100 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.35 million shares. Atria Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,061 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,372 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,901 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.63M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 276,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 132,204 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Farmers Merchants reported 67,658 shares. 236,644 are held by United Cap Fin Advisers Lc. Chevy Chase owns 353,091 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dana Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 66,734 shares. Estabrook Management reported 3,508 shares.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 398,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 15.41 million shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested 1.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Brighton Jones has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 17,106 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks accumulated 454,543 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,593 shares. Lau Assocs Lc stated it has 3.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atlas Browninc reported 3,894 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.47 million shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 1.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.47% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1,626 are owned by Endurance Wealth Inc. Welch Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,004 shares.