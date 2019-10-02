As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) as Market Valuation Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 81,064 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01M, down from 84,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $192.04. About 521,814 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.27. About 1.33 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 29,084 shares to 208,812 shares, valued at $21.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 18,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,384 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.92M for 27.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

