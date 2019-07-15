As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Declined, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Decreased by $435,575 Its Stake; Amc Networks A (AMCX) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc A (AMCX) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 8,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 36,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 60,985 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.92. About 351,176 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.11% or 185,414 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3,083 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fire Group accumulated 5,029 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 1,908 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 16,840 shares. Cap Lc reported 4,001 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc owns 6,348 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 173,807 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Shine Advisory Svcs owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 36 shares. Private Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First City Cap Inc invested in 0.16% or 2,333 shares. Highland Cap Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 35,722 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,087 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 24,764 shares. Northside Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 18,406 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $107.38M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.

