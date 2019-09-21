As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose, Spc Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $1.53 Million; United Health Care (UNH) Holder Main Street Research Has Upped Stake

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in United Health Care (UNH) by 5725% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 57,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 58,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in United Health Care for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07 million shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il holds 3,366 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marietta Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 2,457 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Company reported 3,906 shares stake. Fca Tx has invested 0.55% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Navellier &, a Nevada-based fund reported 17,637 shares. Bokf Na owns 76,835 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sentinel Tru Lba stated it has 2,300 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.58% or 15,843 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 234,849 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Proshare Llc accumulated 0.05% or 95,388 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $496.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 15,782 shares to 241,037 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Company holds 4,680 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ipg Invest Lc reported 846 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,349 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc holds 13,965 shares. 4,750 were reported by Stonebridge Advisors Limited Com. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Inc has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,674 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation invested in 0.23% or 183,791 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1,390 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc Inc reported 345,418 shares stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,719 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 110,290 shares stake. Filament Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,946 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.75% or 8,167 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,286 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 8.14 million shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

