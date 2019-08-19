As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Trimmed by $435,575 Its Holding; Beacon Roofing Supply (Put) (BECN) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Lowered Stake by $844,800

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 1.29M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Put) (BECN) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 322,527 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, March 14.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 48,000 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp (Call) by 92,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.