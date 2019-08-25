As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased Stake; Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Gam Holding Ag Upped Position

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 116.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 14,646 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.01 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 46,000 shares to 126,500 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,980 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability owns 5,172 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 10,084 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Management. Hyman Charles D invested 1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 11,680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware accumulated 12,278 shares or 0.19% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.3% or 7,315 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6,251 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bangor Financial Bank holds 0.31% or 17,387 shares in its portfolio. 16,361 were reported by Conning. Somerset Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 5,330 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 248,346 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 12,885 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.