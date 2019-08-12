As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 36,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 22,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 1.59M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $216.43. About 508,868 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 200.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05M shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $349.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 36,999 shares to 31,831 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,919 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

