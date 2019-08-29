As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Trimmed Holding by $435,575; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Price Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted by $743,463 Its Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 1.40 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 117.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 35,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 65,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 30,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 3.44 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 47,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.40M shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Maverick Capital Limited holds 2.89% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 10.04M shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 1,646 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Proshare Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 3,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 25,454 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 12.23 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 28,501 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 17,063 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares to 204,930 shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,012 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Res Fund Inc invested 2.72% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 0.14% stake. Allstate Corporation reported 26,056 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Yorktown Mgmt And Com Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt accumulated 19,670 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 155,808 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ballentine Prns Lc accumulated 3,450 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 52,922 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 128,689 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 910,677 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.17% or 123,335 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

