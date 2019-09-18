As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Lifted Stake by $567,300; Majedie Asset Management LTD Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 101,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 95,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.43. About 788,043 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 918 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 11,258 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 12,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $538.52. About 254,574 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Co owns 20,162 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier invested in 0.01% or 4,921 shares. Hilltop Holding Incorporated owns 7,348 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd invested in 1.25% or 64,190 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Investec Asset Management accumulated 177,509 shares. South State invested in 34,894 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 147,060 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt owns 28,095 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0.03% or 61,329 shares. St Germain D J Com has 2,287 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 284 shares. 582,494 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,461 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc owns 7,445 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,500 shares to 338,300 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,480 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 308,342 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $79.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MELI – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, ALXN – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 106.82 points at 8,002.81 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 25 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 29,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 10,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,730 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 3,154 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 114,413 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 32,600 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fjarde Ap accumulated 15,394 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,832 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 2,207 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Numerixs Technologies accumulated 0.73% or 4,100 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.17% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).