As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered by $306,470 Its Stake; Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Fruth Investment Management

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 3,142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.72 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.59 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,254 shares to 276,056 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

