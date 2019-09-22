As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Raised Holding; Nuwave Investment Management Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 237,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.26M, up from 211,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 178.29% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 57900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 1 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 17,604 shares to 1,619 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 215 shares. Barnett, a Tennessee-based fund reported 72 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Cap Prtnrs LP accumulated 13,699 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 407,152 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 199 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,669 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 1.56M shares. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Com Ca accumulated 4,881 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc invested in 3.35% or 58,285 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 1,516 shares. Ipswich Invest invested in 2.04% or 3,382 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp accumulated 0.03% or 6,173 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Finance Gru Inc has 31,145 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,503 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi invested in 448 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 514,849 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fil Limited owns 39,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs holds 0.77% or 31,070 shares. Lagoda Investment Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 28,744 were reported by Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc. Fruth Invest Mngmt reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 7,856 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 100,571 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 260,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Schnieders Management Ltd accumulated 3,111 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.